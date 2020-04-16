Pa. Law Firm's Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Securities Suits

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A letter warning Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC that it could be liable for investors’ losses in a failed alternative energy company counted as a “claim” the Pennsylvania law firm should've disclosed when it applied for professional liability insurance weeks later, the firm's insurer told a state court Wednesday. QBE Insurance Corp. said Dodaro Matta failed to mention the May 21, 2019, letter from jilted investor Michael K. Geller and the threat of a lawsuit when the firm applied for a liability policy that June, so the insurer shouldn’t have to cover the firm as it defends claims in six related...

