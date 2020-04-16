Legal Asst. Says Pa. Firm Fired Her For Reporting Disabilities

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A former legal assistant claimed Pennsylvania firm Evey Black Attorneys LLC improperly fired her months after she reported having carpal tunnel syndrome and weeks after she reported that she'd need knee replacement surgery, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday. Cynthia L. Boslet told her supervisors at the central Pennsylvania law firm about the carpal tunnel in June 2018, her need for a double knee replacement in September 2018 and that she had been getting treatment for depression in September and October, just before the firm locked her out of its computer systems and sent someone to change the...

