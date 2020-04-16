'Cannabis King' Hits Back At Investors in $17M Lawsuit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A cannabis entrepreneur facing a lawsuit from his former business partners has hit back with a suit of his own, claiming they looted his company and tormented his employees. In a suit filed Monday in California state court, Paul King says he brought on a group of Russian nationals he met through his mother to help him run his cannabis company Cannafornia, believing they would help him raise millions to get his seed-to-sale business off the ground in the Golden State. Instead, they pocketed the vast majority of the money they got from investors, stole plants and cash from Cannafornia and...

