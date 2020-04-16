New Mexico Cab Co. Can't Pin Losses On Uber, Court Told

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Uber has told a New Mexico federal court that a local cab company cannot pin its business losses on the ride-hailing giant by alleging Uber was a direct competitor that operated in the state without proper licensing. Uber Technologies Inc. and its New Mexico unit Hinter-NM LLC filed a response on Wednesday backing their motion to dismiss an amended suit from Albuquerque Cab Co. Inc. alleging they violated the state's Unfair Practices Act by operating illegal ride-hailing services in New Mexico for at least two years before getting government authorization in May 2016. Albuquerque Cab's renewed suit fares no better than...

