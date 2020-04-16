SEC To Take Another Look At MMA Promoter Fraud Case

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will reexamine an administrative law judge's October decision imposing nearly $1.7 million in sanctions on a former mixed martial arts promoter whose troubles with the SEC, tied to his alleged securities fraud, date back to 2015, the agency said Thursday. The order from the SEC's Office of General Counsel notes that, after the initial decision levying $1.35 million in civil penalties and nearly $323,000 in disgorgement plus interest against Edward M. Daspin, he has made two filings that appear to seek review of that decision. "We construe all of the filings that Daspin made after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS