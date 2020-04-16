Pa. Court OKs Nursing Home Arbitration Pact In Injury Case

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel on Thursday reversed a trial court’s decision to deny arbitration in a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient’s injuries, saying the patient’s son and legal guardian didn’t make any effort to read the arbitration agreement. In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge Superior Court panel overturned a Philadelphia County judge’s determination that an arbitration agreement was unenforceable in a suit seeking to hold Hillcrest Center and its parent company Genesis PA Holdings LLC liable for bedsore injuries suffered by Dora Ramey in 2016. The claims against Hillcrest were filed as part of a lawsuit against...

