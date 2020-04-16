3rd Circ. Won't Revive Penn State Worker's Email Privacy Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a Pennsylvania State University employee's suit alleging that state investigators illegally accessed her emails as part of now-dropped criminal charges, reasoning in a precedential decision that her constitutional rights weren't violated because the college voluntarily turned over the communications. In the second Third Circuit defeat for Carol Lee Walker's claims, a three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of her case accusing Senior Deputy Attorney General Brian Coffey and Special Agent Paul Zimmerer of flouting the Stored Communications Act as part of the state's forgery and computer crimes case. The SCA limits the government's ability...

