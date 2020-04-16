Fla. Law Firm Exits Negligence Suit Over Exploding Vape

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based law firm on Thursday ducked a negligence lawsuit filed in Utah court that contended it assigned an inexperienced attorney to defend an online battery store over a vaping device that exploded. Because Dennis Jackson Martin & Fontela PA and attorney Maria A. Santoro are based in Florida, tried the underlying case in Florida, and were appointed to the litigation by insurer Scottsdale Insurance Co. rather than having solicited the work themselves, the District of Utah does not have jurisdiction to hear the case, according to Thursday's decision by U.S. District Judge Dee Benson. "Movants do not have sufficient 'minimum...

