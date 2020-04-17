Ore. Top Court Halts Walmart Project Over Enviro Concerns

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Oregon’s high court has ruled that the Department of State Lands didn’t adequately weigh the environmental impact of building a new Walmart store on local wetlands and ordered the department to revisit a permit approval. The uncertainty over the project’s benefit to the public combined with its environmental impact warrants another look from the department, the state Supreme Court said Thursday. The high court upheld the outcome of a Court of Appeals ruling but took issue with the lower court’s reasoning in the case, which was brought by a local group called Citizens for Responsible Development in the Dalles. The dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS