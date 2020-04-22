Paul Hastings Woos Back Blank Rome Restructuring Atty

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has convinced a restructuring partner in Houston who spent less than two years at Blank Rome LLP to rejoin the firm he called home for nearly a decade. James Grogan, who focuses on restructurings and bankruptcy cases, came back to Paul Hastings on April 15 and hit the ground running. He told Law360 on Wednesday he wasn't looking to change firms when calls from headhunters started rolling in last month two and three times a day as the economy went into distress amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "I didn't respond to those [calls], I was happy at Blank...

