Gov't To Pay $6.4M To Fund Local NM Water Cleanup Effort

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A city and county in New Mexico agreed to treat contaminated groundwater at a Superfund site and put up financial assurances that it will get the job done in return for a roughly $6.4 million payment from the United States government, according to a proposed consent decree. The city of Los Cruces, along with the county of Dona Ana, will continue to extract and treat groundwater that is contaminated with perchloroethylene, in an effort to comply with limits set by the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to the agreement filed Thursday. The local entities will also put up $9.1 million in...

