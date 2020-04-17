Oasis Wins TM Dispute Over Name Of Ex-CEO's New Co.

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 11:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted litigation funder Oasis Legal Finance a victory in a trademark suit against its former CEO, saying that no reasonable jury could say he had not infringed the company's name by founding or helping to found "Oasis Legal Finance Group" and "Oasis Disability Group." U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman on Wednesday granted a motion for summary judgment on most of the claims brought by Oasis against its former CEO Gary Chodes, who was fired from the company in 2013. The judge left alive a cyberpiracy claim against Chodes' business associate Nicholas Messe. Overall, though, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS