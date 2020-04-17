CMS Energy Scores Preliminary OK On $15M Price-Fixing Deal

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- CMS Energy has received the preliminary rubber stamp on its $15 million settlement to resolve claims brought by a class of Wisconsin businesses that the company plotted with others in the energy industry to inflate the price of natural gas. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley gave the settlement the initial go-ahead Thursday, roughly one month after he was first asked to approve the deal that would see a collection of CMS companies end claims they had been working to fend off for more than a decade. The court said it would reserve its final judgment on the matter for a...

