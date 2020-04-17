Fund Adviser Wins Row With Ex-Bulgarian Bank Exec

Law360, London (April 17, 2020, 5:46 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Friday that a former Bulgarian bank executive owed a fund manager and its director more than £871,000 ($1 million), saying the case boiled down to “trite principles of contract law" despite allegations of Bulgarian mafia involvement. Richard Hermer QC, sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court, said the core issue in the case was whether the dozens of payments the claimants, GML International Ltd. and its director Stefan Pinter, made to Jonathan Harfield over six years were loans or the result of an oral compensation agreement struck back in 2006. The judge said the evidence supported the...

