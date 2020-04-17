Ryanair Loses Pilot Defamation Appeal In Ireland

Law360, London (April 17, 2020, 4:45 PM BST) -- Ryanair has lost an attempt to revive a defamation suit against three pilots as an Irish appellate court dismissed the carrier's complaint that the trial over a bulletin distributed to thousands of employees during a union campaign was unfair. The Irish Court of Appeal on Thursday unanimously rejected Ryanair's challenge to a December 2017 decision that threw out its claim for defamation, concluding that the airline had not demonstrated a “manifest miscarriage of justice.” Ryanair DAC and Ryanair Holdings PLC brought the case over a bulletin emailed to more than two thousand pilots, which they claimed had implied the company was guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS