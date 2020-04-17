Paying Insurance Awards Can't Nix Claims, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived three policyholder suits seeking damages for delayed insurance appraisal payments, saying recent decisions from the high court established that insurance companies can't preclude those damages by paying appraisal awards. In a trio of per curiam decisions, the justices overturned rulings by the Fourth Court of Appeals and the Seventh Court of Appeals that upheld trial court summary judgment decisions in favor of State Farm Lloyds Inc. in two cases and GuideOne National Insurance Co. in a third. Both the trial court and appellate court decisions in all three cases were made before two pivotal...

