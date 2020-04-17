Payments Co. Rips Rival's Retrial Bid In Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Payments software provider iControl Systems USA should not be afforded a new trial in a trade secrets case, rival Financial Information Technologies told a Florida federal judge, saying that sufficient evidence of misappropriation supports the jury verdict. Financial Information Technologies, or Fintech, responded Thursday to iControl's April 2 filing seeking a new trial in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in a case addressing the misappropriation of trade secrets related to electronic payment services. In early March, a Florida federal jury awarded $2.7 million to Fintech for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and another $3 million after...

