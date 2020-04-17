Mishcon De Reya Nabs Int'l Arbitration Partner

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Mishcon de Reya has snagged decorated attorney Louis Flannery QC as a partner on its international arbitration team. Flannery comes to the British firm from Stephenson Harwood, where he headed the International Arbitration team for more than a decade, according to a Thursday release. Flannery’s “experience over a 30-year career speaks for itself,” said Kasra Nouroozi, dispute resolution chair at Mishcon de Reya, in a statement. “We know that he will be a very valuable addition to our existing international arbitration offering, which ... is a strategic investment area for the firm. We look forward to emerging from the COVID-19 crisis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS