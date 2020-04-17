GAO Backs One Protest, Rejects Another In DOJ IT Deal

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- One company got a second shot at a multimillion-dollar U.S. Department of Justice information technology project and another business lost out again, according to General Accounting Office decisions. Metrostar Systems Inc. lodged a successful protest against the DOJ over its award of contracts to five companies whose proposals ranged from $178.8 million to $238.3 million, according to a GAO decision made public Thursday. The GAO said that if the DOJ had handled parts of its evaluation differently, in particular how the bidders were allowed to involve affiliated companies and how to treat the security clearance of certain employees, then Metrostar could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS