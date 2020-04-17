Fed. Circ. Revives Heart Monitor Patent Axed Under Alice

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge wrongly found that claims of a BioTelemetry unit’s heart monitoring patent are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision, the Federal Circuit said Friday, in a decision that divided the panel about when prior art matters during patent eligibility analyses. The patent claims cover improved cardiac monitoring technology and not an abstract idea like U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani found, the panel said in a precedential opinion. It reversed the judge’s ruling and sent the case back to the district court to see whether infringement allegations against InfoBionic Inc. hold up. Patent owner Braemar Manufacturing LLC...

