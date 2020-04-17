Fed. Circ. Gives New Life To Axed Phone Case Design Patents

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday reversed a decision that three Spigen Korea Co. Ltd. design patents on cellphone cases are invalid as obvious, saying the lower court was wrong to conclude that they were “basically the same” as an earlier patent. The appeals court said in a 2-1 decision that Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California improperly resolved factual disputes that should have gone to a jury when he granted summary judgment to accused infringer Ultraproof and invalidated Spigen’s patents. The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that a district judge was wrong to hold that Spigen's phone case...

