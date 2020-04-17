Judge OKs Fees For 'Unconventional' Bankruptcy Firm

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has found three St. Louis lawyers are members of Chicago bankruptcy firm Deighan Law despite the firm's "unconventional" structure and therefore entitled to the fees they collected from the Chapter 13 cases the firm assigned to them. U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. said while the attorneys have their own practices, they also qualify as members of Deighan, rejecting arguments from the U.S. Trustee's Office that the firm was acting as a referral service and engaging in improper fee sharing. "Although the structure and operation of the firm is unconventional, this court finds no authority that precludes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS