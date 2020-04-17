Oil & Gas Co. Wants In On Voided Lease Sale Litigation

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge shouldn't have voided a series of U.S. Bureau of Land Management oil and gas leases, especially not without notifying the companies who leased the properties, an energy developer told the court. Anschutz Exploration Corp., which is asking to intervene in the case, said that at a minimum, the order shouldn't be allowed to take effect while the federal government appeals the ruling vacating the leases. Anschutz says it paid $6.6 million to buy leases covering 72,000 acres and invested $10 million in developing the property before the leases became a "legal nullity" under U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald...

