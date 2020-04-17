FCC Head Touts ‘Markets Before Mandates’ In COVID-19 Era

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Although the Federal Communications Commission’s Democratic minority has called for more agency action to keep the U.S. connected amid the coronavirus pandemic, chief Ajit Pai reaffirmed Friday that deregulation is his guiding principle. In a speech made during an online workshop held by the Interamerican Development Bank and the International Institute of Communications, the Republican chairman emphasized his continued commitment to using “markets before mandates” to help facilitate the surge of the nation’s connectivity needs caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19. “In times of crisis, I understand how some might be tempted to look for any lever they can find...

