Proskauer Steers Arbour Lane’s $1.2B Credit Fund

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Private investment adviser Arbour Lane Capital Management LLC said it raised $1.2 billion for a credit opportunities fund with guidance from Proskauer Rose LLP. Arbour Lane Credit Opportunity Fund II LP hit its hard cap after surpassing its original target of $750 million, the announcement said. Arbour Lane, which is based in New York and Connecticut, focuses on opportunistic credit and special situation investments. Its latest fund will focus on secured bank loans and “out-of-favor” investments such as senior secured debt, the announcement said. The fund was set up in 2018 and attracted 49 investors by mid-April 2020, according to filings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS