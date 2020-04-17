Amazon Wants Cuban Charcoal Trafficking Suit Tossed Again

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon and a charcoal producer urged a Florida federal judge Friday to toss a Miami man’s revised suit alleging they trafficked property confiscated by the Cuban government, arguing that he failed to fix problems from his original complaint. In separate filings, Amazon and Susshi International Inc., doing business as Fogo Charcoal, said that Daniel Gonzalez has again failed to show the companies knowingly sold Cuban marabu charcoal from farmland his family owned before it was seized by Fidel Castro’s regime in 1959. Amazon said that Gonzalez can’t sue the company for selling a brand of charcoal on its Italian website in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS