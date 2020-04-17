2nd Circ. Tosses Ex-NFL Player's Bid To Legalize Pot

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has made good on its promise to dismiss an effort to de-schedule cannabis brought by a group of medical marijuana patients, including a former NFL player, after the plaintiffs admitted they had no intention of taking their fight to the DEA. In an unsigned order Friday, the court noted it had kept the action alive only so retired football star Marvin Washington and other cannabis patients could petition the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to reschedule the drug. The procedural order will not come as a surprise to the patients, who told the court in January they expected this...

