9th Circ. Says Bitcoin 'Twist' Can't Nix Laundering Conviction

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed an Arizona district court's conviction of a man on five counts of money laundering, saying that although the otherwise straightforward transactions had “a twist” because they were made via bitcoin, a reasonable “trier of fact” would find it was still money laundering. The panel’s published opinion, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, affirmed a jury’s 2018 conviction of defendant Thomas Costanzo, who was given a 41-month sentence for laundering money he believed was to help fuel an illicit drug operation. Costanzo, who went by the online persona of Morpheus Titania when he acted...

