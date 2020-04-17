NJ First To Enlist Foreign-Licensed Doctors In Virus Fight

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs began accepting applications for the program Friday, the same day Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state's coronavirus death toll had reached 3,840, second only to New York's grim numbers.
However, Murphy was upbeat in his announcement about the foreign-licensed physicians' program, which he said would tap a "tremendous wealth of international knowledge and experience to help us on our own front lines."
"This will create a pathway for foreign-licensed physicians to put their skills to use in our state when and where they are needed most. Every member of our diverse New Jersey family has a role to play in our fight against COVID-19," the governor's statement said.
Foreign-licensed physicians will serve as "critical reinforcements" for state health care professionals who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal added in a statement.
The state's health commissioner, Judith Persichilli, noted in a statement that a new infusion of doctors will help flatten the curve of the virus and spread out the infection over time so hospitals don't become overwhelmed.
Those admitted to the program will be limited to providing in-person medical care at facilities licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health or designated by Persichilli as an emergency health care center, the announcement said. The temporary licenses will expire when the public health emergency ends.
The program is open to physicians living in and authorized to work in the U.S. who have foreign licenses in good standing. To be eligible, candidates must have practiced medicine for at least five years, have not been out of practice for more than five years, and have a clean disciplinary and criminal history, the announcement noted.
The application requires supporting documents, such as a medical license, as well as information about education and professional experience. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has waived application fees, according to the announcement.
The applications will be reviewed on an expedited basis by state Board of Medical Examiners members and division staff, per the announcement. And the review group will fast-track applications from physicians holding certifications issued by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates.
--Editing by Daniel King.
