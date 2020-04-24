6th Circ. Ruling Offers Fresh Look At ERISA Exhaustion

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Is exhaustion of administrative remedies in challenging Employee Retirement Income Security Act-governed benefit denials required as a precondition to filing a lawsuit? A concurring opinion in Wallace v. Oakwood Healthcare Inc.[1] by U.S. Circuit Judge Amul Thapar of the Sixth Circuit raises provocative questions about the administrative exhaustion doctrine in ERISA cases and suggests that other aspects of ERISA litigation are also ripe for reexamination. Wallace presented an unusual fact pattern. The plaintiff, Cheryl Wallace, was a registered nurse and a longtime employee of Oakwood Healthcare in Michigan. Wallace contracted a debilitating illness while traveling in Belize in 2012 that caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS