5th Circ. Rules Health System Worker Exempt From OT Pay

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday freed Ochsner Health System from a suit by a former organ procurement coordinator seeking unpaid overtime and wages, ruling the worker qualified as a highly compensated employee and wasn’t entitled to extra pay. A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel ruled Daniel G. Smith, who worked as an organ procurement coordinator for Ochsner in Louisiana from 2001 to 2017, was not owed extra pay for his Fair Labor Standards Act claims because at the time of his resignation, he was making more than $100,000 annually and that his job duties related to business operations, according to the opinion....

