Franzia Can't Beat Trademark Case Over 'Buttery' Chardonnay

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge isn’t ready to end a trademark lawsuit against Franzia over its use of “buttery” on boxes of chardonnay but says he’s concerned about letting one Napa winery “monopolize” the common wine-tasting adjective. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. expressed doubts over accusations that the use of “Rich & Buttery” on Franzia boxes infringes a smaller winemaker’s “Butter” brand of chardonnay, but the judge said it was too early to rule on the case. “While the court has some reason to be concerned based on this and other lawsuits that plaintiff may be effectively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS