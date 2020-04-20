How To Combat IP-Facilitated Digital Fraud During Pandemic

|Joshua Reisberg
|Angelina Whitfield
To legitimize their fake product, service or allegedly charitable undertaking, scammers, like counterfeiters, often misappropriate the goodwill developed by well-recognized brands and organizations through false affiliations and trademark infringement.
For example, after Hurricane Katrina, two brothers falsely purported to solicit donations for hurricane relief on behalf of the Salvation Army by registering and operating the website salvationarmyonline.org,[2] thereby misappropriating the Salvation Army trademark and the goodwill that that trademark has generated since first being registered, federally, on March 10, 1965.
During the same crisis, the American Red Cross asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate at least 15 fake websites designed to look like legitimate Red Cross relief efforts.[3] More recently, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some scammers are taking advantage of the fact that, as of April 13, there is no COVID-19 cure. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has, to date, issued 27 warning letters to firms “selling fraudulent products with claims to prevent, treat, mitigate, diagnose or cure [COVID-19].”[4]
The Federal Trade Commission also sent warning letters to seven companies that allegedly overstated the power of their products to combat coronavirus.[5] In addition, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice recently shut down the website coronavirusmedicalkit.com, which promised consumers access to vaccine kits developed by the World Health Organization in exchange for a $4.95 shipping fee.[6]
COVID-19 fraud has become so prevalent that the WHO[7] and the United Nations recently issued statements.[8] One independent study found that 3% of domains registered since January mentioning coronavirus have been found to be actively malicious, with an additional 5% categorized as suspicious.[9]
By the end of March, more than 42,000 websites with domains containing COVID and corona had been created, including domains linked to malware downloads using common trademarks, like netflixcovid19s.com, chasecovid19s.com and even coronavirusshaquilleoneal.com.[10]
Unfortunately, it is now easier than ever to create the foundation for a digital fraud. Relatively recent advancements in e-commerce technology coupled with ambiguous Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers policies resulting from the EU’s passing of the General Data Protection Regulation have fueled an expanding conflagration of digital fraud by scammers who, in a matter of hours, are able to set up a clean, seemingly legitimate website that seamlessly integrates money transfer solutions.
Moreover, these scammers can utilize any number of widely available domain name registration services that fail to publish the website owner’s contact information due to concerns over liability under GDPR.[11]
There is no single tool (like Ads.txt) that can shut down abuse before it starts. And COVID-19 fraud is only going to increase in frequency and value as companies begin coming to market with legitimate solutions for the disease,[12] including antibody tests that scientists and many elected officials agree must be made available before U.S. economies can be reopened.[13]
So, when your IP is being used to facilitate any number of digital frauds that arise every day — and that inevitably will arise during the COVID-19 crisis — what do you do?
First, contact federal and state authorities.
The U.S. government, through its law enforcement and consumer protection agencies, has numerous tools at its disposal to combat digital fraud and IP misuse, including the ability to seize websites and pursue civil actions against scammers and others who engage in unfair or deceptive acts affecting commerce.
Moreover, because all generic top-level domains (including the most popular .com, .net and .org) are registered in the U.S., they are considered subject to governmental seizure and forfeiture as well as court-ordered injunctions even if the operation of the site exists abroad.[14]
For example, a digital fraud making unauthorized use of IP to facilitate transfer of money may very well constitute wire fraud under Title 18 of U.S. Code Section 1343. Pursuant to Title 18 of U.S. Code Section 981, which governs civil forfeiture, the U.S., upon obtaining a seizure warrant, is authorized to seize any property (including digital assets) that is traceable to such wire fraud.[15]
Civil seizures and forfeitures are also authorized under the Prioritizing Resources and Organization for Intellectual Property, or PRO-IP, Act of 2008 for specified IP crimes. If a digital fraud involves criminal copyright infringement under Title 17 of U.S. Code Section 506 or involves the intentional “traffic[king] in goods or services and knowingly us[ing] a counterfeit mark on or in connection with such goods or services,” assets used to facilitate such frauds are subject to seizure and forfeiture pursuant to Title 18 of U.S. Code Section 2323.[16]
Pursuant to the PRO-IP Act, in 2014, the administration of President Barack Obama established Operation In Our Sites, an intellectual property enforcement effort led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that “specifically targets websites and their operators that distribute counterfeit and pirated items over the Internet ... as well as products that threaten public health and safety.”[17]
Although nothing in the text of the PRO-IP Act authorizes seizure and forfeiture of domain names, websites or other digital asserts, the DOJ cites Section 2323 as the basis of the seizure operations undertaken in coordination with other governmental agencies.[18]
Instead of seizing digital assets pursuant to a seizure warrant, the U.S. may accomplish the same result through civil actions seeking injunctive relief, including temporary restraining orders. Title 18 of U.S. Code Section 1345 authorizes injunctions against numerous frauds including wire fraud. The DOJ, in conjunction with the FBI, recently invoked the procedures of Section 1345 to shut down coronavirusmedicalkit.com.[19]
The FTC is also authorized to obtain injunctions, civil penalties and other relief against any “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce,” which includes misrepresentations.[20] Many, if not all, digital fraud falls under this authority.
Similar to federal authorities, state agencies have robust powers to shut down fraud that may affect the state’s citizens. For example, New York’s consumer protection statutes, Executive Law Section 63(12) and General Business Law Article 22-A, Sections 349 and 350, prohibit fraudulent and deceptive business practices and false advertising and authorize the New York Attorney General's Office to bring suit to, among other things, enjoin such deceptive acts and practices.[21]
Pursuant to this authority as well as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, Title 18 of U.S. Code Section 1030, the New York Attorney General's Office recently sent letters to a number of domain name registrars demanding that they de-list domain names used for Coronavirus-related scams and fake remedies.[22] Many states have similar statutes and authority.[23]
IP rights holders whose IP is being used to facilitate a digital fraud can engage outside counsel to liaise with the appropriate governmental agencies such as the FBI, DOJ, FTC, ICE or offices of state attorneys general.
IP rights holders can also file a report directly with either the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center,[24] which investigates IP violations, or through the Internet Crime Complaint Center,[25] which more broadly investigates internet crimes, which can include IP violations. These centers are part of a holistic, multilayered approach that the U.S. has undertaken with since 2000 to combat IP crimes and related theft.
Contact the ISP directly and demand that they shut down the fraud.
To facilitate the prompt shutdown of a digital fraud relying on a misappropriation of IP, the IP rights holder may wish to undertake actions in parallel to contacting federal and state authorities, including by reaching out directly to the internet service provider that is allowing the digital fraud to exist online.
This could be a domain name system registrar like GoDaddy or Namecheap, ranked as Nos. 1 and 3 in the world, respectively, in terms of number of domains registered.[26] This could also be a social media platform like Facebook Inc. or an ecommerce marketplace like Amazon.com Inc. or eBay Inc. The major tech platforms are jointly combating COVID-19 fraud.[27]
And there is anecdotal evidence supporting that at least some ISPs have been extremely responsive in promptly shutting down scams and frauds operating via their service and have even acted preemptively.[28] A simple call or email may be all that is necessary.
Beyond informal contact, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act provides a tool for IP rights holders to facilitate the swift takedown of digital fraud — provided that such fraud employs copyright infringement. Under the DMCA, when a copyright holder becomes aware of copyright infringement on the Internet by another, the copyright holder can forward a takedown notice to the ISP for the website or social media page.[29]
Upon receipt of takedown notice advising an ISP of copyright infringement, the ISP is entitled to a safe harbor from liability for direct and indirect copyright infringement provided that the ISP “responds expeditiously to remove, or disable access to, the material that is claimed to be infringing or to be the subject of infringing activity.”[30]
The DMCA’s provisions authorizing takedowns are limited, however, to instances of copyright infringement. Indeed, courts have held not only that the plain language of the statute reflects its inapplicability to other forms of IP misuse (e.g., trademark infringement), but courts have also held that sending takedown notices for anything but copyright infringement can give rise to liability to the notice sender under Section 512(f).[31]
Unless a digital fraud involves alleged copyright infringement, the provisions of the DMCA cannot be invoked to shut the fraud down. But a misappropriated trademark used to facilitate a digital fraud may separately qualify for copyright protection.[32] Therefore, where a scam makes unauthorized use of a trademark to establish false legitimacy, the copying of that logo on the scammer’s website may constitute copyright infringement sufficient to permit an actionable takedown notice under the DMCA.
For digital frauds based on trademark infringement without any corresponding copyright infringement, IP rights holder are not afforded any DMCA-like takedown protections. The IP rights holder, in this instance, should therefore consult remedies available under an ISP’s internal compliance procedures. Many ISPs have policies specifically addressing trademark infringement, although not all compliance procedures are created equal.
For example, GoDaddy has extended the DMCA’s copyright-related takedown provisions to instances of trademark infringement, albeit with the caveat that GoDaddy’s decision to temporarily or permanently remove the infringing content or otherwise remove or redirect access to a website is “at its sole discretion and without any legal obligation to do so.”[33]
In contrast, Namecheap, the registrar used to register coronavirusmedicalkit.com, states in its internal IP policies that “other than forwarding your trademark complaint to a customer, we cannot take any further action without a U.S. court order or a UDRP, or URS, ruling.”[34]
Pursue injunctive relief through civil actions or arbitration.
An IP rights holder has numerous private causes of action for misappropriation of IP that is used to facilitate a digital fraud, including causes of action grounded in copyright and trademark infringement, false designation of origin, violations of state law statutes governing unfair business practices and common law unjust enrichment to name a few. All of these causes of action allow the IP rights holder to seek injunctive relief.
Trademark owners should look very closely at causes of action based on trademark dilution to combat digital fraud as well as illegal activity, generally. Under both federal law and many state anti-dilution statutes, trademark owners can obtain an injunction for acts of tarnishment — that is, acts that harm the reputation of the mark.[35] In a complaint filed on April 10, 3M Co. filed a lawsuit against a company engaging in illegal price-gouging related to N95 face masks essential to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.
3M’s causes of action included federal trademark dilution under Title 15 of U.S. Code Section 1125(c) and state law dilution under Section 360-l of New York’s General Business Law, among others. In a statement, the company wrote:
The mere association of 3M’s valuable brand with such shameless price-gouging harms the brand, not to mention its ore serious threat to public health agencies that are under the strain in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.[36]
To the extent a digital fraud misappropriates a trademark in the domain name itself, targeted civil actions and arbitrations are available to trademark owners. The Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act, enacted in 1999, prohibits bad-faith registration of domain names that are identical or confusingly similar to trademarks by making such domain name registrations a form of trademark infringement.[37]
Rather than provide a DMCA-like mechanism for obtaining a swift takedown of infringing domain names, the ACPA provides only that a registrant “shall be liable in a civil action by the owner of a mark.”[38] In such an action, a court is authorized to “order the forfeiture or cancellation of the domain name or the transfer of the domain name to the owner of the mark.”[39]
Moreover, where an IP rights holder cannot identify the owner of a domain name, the IP rights holder may pursue an in rem action against the domain name.[40] Such in rem jurisdiction has become even more important since the EU’s enactment of GDPR, which, as discussed above, has caused many DNS registrars to stop publishing website owner contact details.[41]
Rather than filing a complaint pursuant to the ACPA, a trademark owner may also file an arbitration complaint under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy, which, like the ACPA, is designed to prohibit bad-faith registrations of allegedly infringing domain names.[42] The UDRP is applicable to all DNS registrars and all gTLDs,[43] and generally allows for timelier and more cost-effective resolution of domain name disputes in comparison to actions filed under ACPA.[44]
But in times of a public crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, both courts and arbitration panels may be more responsive to shutting down digital frauds pursuant to the ACPA, UDRP or other causes of action.
In the example of “coronavirusmedicalkit.com,” the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ordered a temporary restraining order one day after the DOJ brought its motion on March 22, pursuant to Title 18 of U.S. Code Section 1345.
Conclusion
IP rights holders have multiple robust tools at their disposal once they realize IP is being used to facilitate a digital fraud. Engaging in a multifaceted response involving law enforcement, contact with the ISP and pursuing injunctive remedies through courts or in arbitration is of paramount importance, not only to protect consumers and limit victimization, but also to mitigate any erosion of brand value and consumer confidence that may result if the fraud is allowed to remain unnecessarily operational.
This is especially true in times of public crisis, when governmental agencies are deluged with reports and complaints of fraud and resources are strained.
Responding to a digital fraud (or any IP violation), however, begins with effective monitoring of IP use (and misuse). IP rights holders should use the present crisis as an opportunity to audit internal IP practices to ensure that they know when and how others are making unauthorized use of IP, including, for example, by (1) engaging an IP monitoring service, (2) establishing effective means of communication at all steps in the supply chain, and (3) creating a system allowing customers to report potential fraud.
In the words of Rahm Emanuel, IP rights holders should not let this “serious crisis to go waste.”[45]
Joshua S. Reisberg is a partner at Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP.
Angelina M. Whitfield is an at associate at the firm. She previously served as an assistant attorney general for Illinois.
