Epogen IP Fight Ends With Hospira Paying More Than $70M

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Hospira Inc. has paid Amgen Inc. more than $70 million for infringing a patent covering its anemia treatment Epogen, after the Federal Circuit refused to grant Hospira any relief from a 2017 judgment. The companies told the court Friday that Hospira has satisfied the judgment, which includes an additional $10 million in prejudgment interest and an unspecified amount of post-judgment interest and costs. They said the bond posted after trial had been $83 million. Amgen sued Pfizer unit Hospira for infringement in 2015. After a 2017 trial, a Delaware federal jury concluded that Hospira infringed Amgen’s patent. The jury had found that...

