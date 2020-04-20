Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Epogen IP Fight Ends With Hospira Paying More Than $70M

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Hospira Inc. has paid Amgen Inc. more than $70 million for infringing a patent covering its anemia treatment Epogen, after the Federal Circuit refused to grant Hospira any relief from a 2017 judgment. 

The companies told the court Friday that Hospira has satisfied the judgment, which includes an additional $10 million in prejudgment interest and an unspecified amount of post-judgment interest and costs. They said the bond posted after trial had been $83 million.

Amgen sued Pfizer unit Hospira for infringement in 2015. After a 2017 trial, a Delaware federal jury concluded that Hospira infringed Amgen’s patent. The jury had found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!