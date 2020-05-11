Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Product Liability Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Product Liability Editorial Advisory Board are: Katrina Carroll, Carlson Lynch LLP Katrina Carroll, a partner at Carlson Lynch, litigates class actions. She served as co-lead counsel in the Rust-Oleum Restore product liability multidistrict litigation where the court issued an oft-cited opinion used as a national primer in warranty and consumer fraud issues. Matthew Cohen, Crowell & Moring LLP Matthew Cohen is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS