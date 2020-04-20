Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Real Estate Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Real Estate Editorial Advisory Board are: Alison (Ali) George, Ropes & Gray LLP Alison (Ali) George joined Ropes & Gray’s real estate investments and transactions group in 2012. She has a wide range of experience in transactional real estate matters with a special focus on real estate joint ventures, investments and finance, including domestic and international repurchase facility structures. Throughout her career,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS