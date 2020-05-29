Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Sports & Betting Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Sports & Betting Editorial Advisory Board are: Charles Baker, O'Melveny & Myers LLP Charles Baker is co-chair of O'Melveny's sports industry group. His practice encompasses mergers & acquisitions and venture capital transactions. Baker represents buyers and sellers of sports franchises in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS. He recently represented Meg Whitman in her investment in FC Cincinnati and Tepper Sports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS