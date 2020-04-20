Spanish Port Authority Sues EU To Overturn Tax Break Ruling

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Spanish port authority in Bilbao is challenging a European Union decision that declared tax breaks that ports received to be illegal, a document published in the EU's official journal showed Monday. The company, Autoridad Portuaria de Bilbao, said that the EU's lower General Court should overrule decisions by the European Commission from last year saying that tax breaks to ports constitute illegal state aid. In a decision from January 2019, the commission, which serves as the EU's executive and enforcer of treaties, said that the tax breaks that ports received in Spain, as well as Italy, should be eliminated since...

