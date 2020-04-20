Indian Business Tycoon Loses Extradition Challenge

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 4:31 PM BST) -- An Indian business tycoon's bid to remain in the U.K. was rejected by a London court on Monday as it ruled he had to face criminal charges in India, where he allegedly defrauded some of that country's largest lenders out of more than $1 billion. Judges at the High Court rejected Vijay Mallya’s attempt to overturn an extradition order forcing him to return to India to face charges he allegedly tricked lenders into keeping his crumbling business afloat in 2009. A magistrate had been right to conclude there was sufficient evidence against the businessman, who lives in London, to force him...

