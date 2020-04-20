PE Firm Secures $1.5B For European Specialty Lending Fund

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT) -- HPS Investment Partners LLC has finalized its second Europe-focused specialty finance fund after securing more than $1.5 billion from investors, with plans to target opportunities in the world of alternative lending, the New York-based private equity firm said Monday. The fund, called HPS European Asset Value Fund II, will “seek to take advantage of continued strategic shifts in the specialty finance sector,” according to a statement. It follows in the footsteps of the firm’s debut Europe-focused specialty finance fund, HPS European Asset Value Fund I, which closed in 2017 with about $900 million in tow. “We appreciate the confidence that our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS