High Court Won't Hear Broker's Challenge To FINRA Immunity

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear a stockbroker's challenge to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's immunity from lawsuits over its conduct as a regulator. John Hurry, the principal of microcap broker-dealers Scottsdale Capital Advisors Corp. and Alpine Securities Corp., has alleged since 2014 that FINRA used an investigation of the two firms to conduct illegal raids on Hurry's other businesses despite their lack of any connection to the securities industry. Hurry's claims have been rejected in Arizona federal court and the Ninth Circuit because the raids were related to FINRA's regulatory function and thus covered by sovereign...

