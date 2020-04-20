High Court Won't Lower ADA Bar For Workers In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a former New York City employee's petition to review a split Second Circuit ruling that raised the bar for workers suing under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The high court denied certiorari to Richard Natofsky — the former director of human resources and budget for the New York City Department of Investigation — in his suit accusing the Big Apple of violating the Rehabilitation Act by discriminating against him because of a hearing impairment. Natofsky petitioned the high court for review in December after the Second Circuit affirmed his loss at the district...

