Ex-Gov't Informant Loses High Court Bid To End SEC Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't rattle the reinstatement of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit seeking to banish a former broker-dealer and onetime government informant from the penny stock trade over an alleged $17.2 million pump-and-dump scheme, according to an order released Monday. The high court rejected Guy Gentile's petition seeking to end the SEC's injunctive relief action asking for a court order that he obey securities law and refrain from penny stock trading. A New Jersey district court had agreed with Gentile's contention that the SEC's requests amounted to time-barred penalties, but the Third Circuit revived the agency's suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS