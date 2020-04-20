Jeweler Gets Go-Ahead To Sue Firestar Over License Deal

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has ruled that a former party to a licensing deal with Firestar Diamond did not lose its right to sue for breach of contract when it asked the court to cancel the agreement. In an order issued Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane rejected the motion by Firestar Diamond Inc.'s Chapter 11 trustee to dismiss Fantasy Diamond Corp.'s claims in summary judgment, saying Fantasy can plausibly argue it did not abandon the contract when it asked the court to reject the deal last year. Firestar was part of the international business empire of Indian billionaire Nirav...

