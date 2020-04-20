Automakers Get More Time To Enact Trade Deal Car Rules

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. automakers may receive an additional two to five years to comply with rules in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Trump administration revealed Monday, as Congress calls for more time to implement the new deal amid the coronavirus. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said domestic car and truck producers have until July 1 to submit alternative plans for implementing the rules within a longer timespan. The alternative implementation plans must identify the vehicle models subject to the plan, how much additional time is being requested for each model and information about the model's assembly, according to a Federal Register notice...

