Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Deny Review Of Seyfarth Tax Shelter RICO Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not review a Seventh Circuit decision from November that found an insurance executive failed to prove that Seyfarth Shaw’s counsel involving a tax shelter constituted racketeering.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal from insurance executive Steven Menzies, who claimed that Chicago-based Seyfarth Shaw and two financial institutions conspired to sell him an illegal tax scheme. (Getty)

The high court refused to evaluate Steven Menzies’ claim that Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted, as he said, as a co-conspirator in what he called a fraud scheme that violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!