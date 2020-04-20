Justices Deny Review Of Seyfarth Tax Shelter RICO Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will not review a Seventh Circuit decision from November that found an insurance executive failed to prove that Seyfarth Shaw’s counsel involving a tax shelter constituted racketeering. The U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal from insurance executive Steven Menzies, who claimed that Chicago-based Seyfarth Shaw and two financial institutions conspired to sell him an illegal tax scheme. (Getty) The high court refused to evaluate Steven Menzies’ claim that Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted, as he said, as a co-conspirator in what he called a fraud scheme that violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act...

