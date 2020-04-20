Trump Admin. Extends Border Closure, Asylum Bar Over Virus

In a notice posted Monday, Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he will extend to May 20 his initial order calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to turn away all migrants who arrive at or cross a U.S. border without proper legal documentation.
There have been more than 760,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Monday, according to estimates from Johns Hopkins University, and Redfield noted that the disease has continued to spread since his first order in March.
"The entire country has mobilized to save lives by limiting face-to-face contact and reserving medical and healthcare resources for those who need them most," he wrote. "At a time when these domestic efforts are ongoing and effective, it would be counterproductive and dangerous to undermine those efforts by permitting the introduction of persons from outside the United States who pose a risk of transmission of COVID-19 within DHS facilities or the U.S. interior."
Also on Monday, acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf said the U.S., Canada and Mexico agreed to extend restrictions on travel across their shared borders. Those restrictions bar individuals from traveling across the land borders for recreational activities, but allow trade and essential travel, such as individuals attending educational institutions as well as health care and agricultural workers seeking to cross.
"As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country," Wolf said in a Monday statement.
The CDC order, which does not carve out exemptions for asylum-seekers fleeing persecution or for children traveling alone, has come under fire from human rights advocates who say the exclusion policy conflicts with the U.S.' obligations not to send people back to danger.
As of April 9, according to the latest figures published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers had sent back more than 6,000 migrants under the new order, which draws on a little-used public health statute that predates the passage of key refugee laws.
Eleanor Acer, director of refugee protection at Human Rights First, said in a statement Monday that the administration's decision to extend the border expulsion policy "constitutes a further disregard for international law and worsens an ongoing human rights tragedy in progress."
She urged the administration to continue processing asylum claims while maintaining social distancing measures and exploring alternatives to hold migrants in detention facilities.
"The CDC must immediately rescind this order. It is simply another attack by the Trump administration on the asylum process rather than a policy aimed at improving public health," she said.
As the U.S. — like other countries across the globe responding to the coronavirus pandemic — has moved to seal off its borders to foreigners, the country has also continued to deport people, even threatening visa sanctions against countries that refuse to accept its deportees. Earlier this month, Guatemala's health minister said that 75% of deportees on a U.S. deportation flight tested positive for COVID-19.
In an April 14 statement, Refugees International called on the Trump administration to cease these deportation flights until foreigners can first be tested to avoid spreading the coronavirus to countries with weaker health care systems.
"Continuing to deport sick people who lack access to healthcare, a financial safety net, or even basic necessities like potable water once they arrive in Guatemala is irresponsible and places unnecessary risks on some of the most vulnerable," said Rachel Schmidtke, Refugees International's advocate for Latin America.
--Editing by Daniel King.
