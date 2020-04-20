Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty Wants Out Of Sex Assault, Bias Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP lawyer on Friday redoubled his stance that a New York federal court suit by a former legal aide alleging he tried to rape her should be tossed, arguing that her claims are time-barred and lack any meaningful connection to the Empire State. Ian Siminoff, a former employment attorney at Fox Rothschild, argued in his reply brief that Stephanie Jones' suit should be dismissed for a variety of reasons. Her December complaint accused the firm of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as New York and New Jersey state anti-discrimination laws by fostering a...

