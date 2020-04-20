8th Circ. Says Travelers Can't Escape $581K Coverage Verdict

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday rejected a bid from Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Co. of America to overturn a $581,000 verdict in a contractor's case over coverage for an Iowa building's roof damage, saying there was no error in the jury's finding that the policy's "faulty workmanship" exclusion did not preclude coverage. The three-judge panel wrote that in the policy held by general contractor Joseph J. Henderson & Sons Inc., the faulty workmanship exclusion explicitly states that coverage is still granted if other, covered causes contributed to the damage, such as the windstorm that Henderson claimed caused the damage. The panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS