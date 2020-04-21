Insurers Fight RBS' Bid For £24M Payout Over Madoff Fraud

Law360, London (April 21, 2020, 7:04 PM BST) -- Five insurers are fighting a £24 million ($29 million) claim from Royal Bank of Scotland over losses caused by Bernard Madoff’s investment scheme, arguing the computer fraud policy doesn't cover the fraudulent paper statements the fund issued. CNA Insurance Co. Ltd. and four Lloyd’s of London syndicates filed defense papers on Friday in response to a case brought by RBS on behalf of its subsidiary ABN Amro. According to the original claim, ABN relied on electronic documents it was sent by Bernard Madoff Investment Securities LLC to set its position and make a number of trades before the vehicle was exposed...

